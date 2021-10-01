Morgan Stanley Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $32.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

