Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

