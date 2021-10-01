Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

