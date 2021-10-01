Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

