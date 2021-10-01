Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 397,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

