Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 176,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,111,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

