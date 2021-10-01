Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12,288.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.