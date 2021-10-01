Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 177,946 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,946 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after acquiring an additional 373,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

