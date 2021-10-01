Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

