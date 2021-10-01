Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.