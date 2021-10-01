Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 907.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,228. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

