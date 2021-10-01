Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $921.74

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.74 ($12.04) and traded as low as GBX 878 ($11.47). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 878 ($11.47), with a volume of 177,571 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 921.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 898.12. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -25.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

