Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

