Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,972 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Orange by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

