Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

