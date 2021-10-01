Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.55.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.44 on Monday. Natera has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,911 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

