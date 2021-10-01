National Bank Financial Boosts Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to C$2.50

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

