National Bank Financial Boosts Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to C$2.50

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.