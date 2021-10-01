National Bank Financial Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNEYF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

TNEYF stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

