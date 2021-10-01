National Bankshares Cuts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54. The stock has a market cap of C$116.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

