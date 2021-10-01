National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

