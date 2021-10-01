Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,257 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in National Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.