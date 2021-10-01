Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 360,585 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,585 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.49 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.