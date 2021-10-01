Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $22,018,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.