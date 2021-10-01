Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of FMC worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

