Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $275,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.