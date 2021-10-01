Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

