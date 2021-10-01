Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $16.34 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $570.48 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

