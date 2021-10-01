Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $13.25. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 40,027 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $346,408 in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
