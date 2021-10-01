Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $13.25. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 40,027 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $346,408 in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 307,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

