Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.