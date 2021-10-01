Neste Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7983 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.