Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

