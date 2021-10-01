Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMXS remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F.

