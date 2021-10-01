NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460,458 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $62,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,352. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

