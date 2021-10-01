Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $606.45. 169,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.22 and a 200-day moving average of $529.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

