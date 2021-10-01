Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 613.6% in September

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 613.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NHS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,784. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

