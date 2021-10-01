Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $541.66 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $541.66 million and $9.83 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,490,861 coins and its circulating supply is 549,490,278 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

