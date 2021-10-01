New Street Research Begins Coverage on Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,964,000 after buying an additional 8,711,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.