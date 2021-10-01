NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

