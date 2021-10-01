Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 50,335 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.05. 242,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

