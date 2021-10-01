Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.