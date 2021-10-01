Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,651,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Q2 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.04. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,067. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

