Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,270 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

