Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 72,195 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,195 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 391,791 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $63.68. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

