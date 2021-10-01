Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. Nicox has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Get Nicox alerts:

NICXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.