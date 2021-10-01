Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nomad Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

