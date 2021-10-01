Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Acquires £7,658.24 in Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 191,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Shares of LON:NSF traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4.11 ($0.05). 2,137,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,225. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.73. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £12.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

