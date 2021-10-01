Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Northern Trust stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

