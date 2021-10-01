Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other two. Strong wealth management operations and digitalization moves remain positives. Robust organic growth and efforts to improve productivity keep the company well-poised for growth in the near term. Given the improvement in credit quality and solid liquidity position, the company is well-poised to navigate any unfavorable economic condition. Efforts to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities are encouraging. However, rising costs on investments in technology and personnel continue to hurt financials. Any decline in loan balances might hinder revenues.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

NTRS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

