Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.33.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.84. 136,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.29. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$37.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 47.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

