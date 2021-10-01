Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $360.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.