NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.88 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.
In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
